Herbalife To Pay $123M To Settle China Bribery Claims

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Multilevel marketing company Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has said it has reached an agreement in principle to pay $123 million to resolve foreign bribery investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from the health supplement provider's China operations. In its quarterly report filed on Thursday with the SEC, Herbalife said it is planning to resolve investigations into the company's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in China via a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ and an administrative settlement with the SEC. Los Angeles-based Herbalife first announced it was under investigation in the U.S. over...

