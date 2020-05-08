OPM Can't Shake Suit Seeking $2M In Medical Payments

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday refused to toss a suit accusing the Office of Personnel Management of not paying more than $2 million for services rendered to federal workers covered by its health plan, ruling that a dialysis provider had a right to bring the case on the patients' behalves. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in his order was unpersuaded by the OPM's contention that RAI Care Centers of Maryland I LLC lacked standing to bring the suit under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Act and denied the agency's bid to toss the case. The judge said the claim...

