Pharma Cos. Escape Claims Drugs Caused Painful Disease

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Bausch Health US LLC and other pharmaceutical companies got a win in a suit alleging two generic drugs caused a user's Peyronie's disease, with a Texas federal judge finding that the bulk of the claims are preempted by federal and state law. U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia on Thursday dismissed with prejudice claims by Ramon D. Johnson II against Novartis, Bausch, Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Torrent Pharma Inc. In the suit, Johnson alleged that two generic drugs he took for an unrelated condition — minocycline and carbamazepine — caused his Peyronie's disease,...

