Spanish Watchdog OKs Travel Biz Merger During Pandemic

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Spain's antitrust watchdog has authorized Barceló's acquisition of Globalia's travel agency business in a deal creating one of the largest travel operators in the Spanish hospitality industry, saying the purchase won't adversely affect competition — especially not during the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Commission on Markets and Competition, or CNMC, on Friday approved tourism company Barceló Corporación Empresarial's bid to take exclusive control of tourism and transport company Globalia Corporación Empresarial's wholesale and retail travel agency and road passenger transport businesses. Globalia-owned Air Europa is not part of the asset transfer, the CNMC said, noting the airline is expected to be...

