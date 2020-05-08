Cocaine Conviction Can Trigger Deportation, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit determined that a Nicaraguan man's 11-year-old cocaine distribution conviction is a serious enough crime to trigger his deportation, denying the man's petitions for review of a final order of removal issued by the Board of Immigration Appeals in a published opinion. The three-judge panel concluded Thursday that Gustavo Cucalon's 2006 conviction in Virginia for distribution of cocaine as an accommodation qualifies as a crime relating to a controlled substance and as a drug trafficking crime under the Immigration and Nationality Act, exposing him to deportation. "We hold that distribution of cocaine satisfies the federal definitions of an 'aggravated felony'...

