Fed. Circ. Weighs Scientists' Ties To Cancer Patents

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel grappled Friday with where to draw the line between collaboration and significant contributions in determining whether a district court wrongly ordered two scientists to be named as co-inventors on six patents involved in Nobel Prize-winning cancer research. Ono Pharmaceutical Co. attorney Seth P. Waxman of WilmerHale told the panel that Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo conceived of the claimed inventions without the help of American scientists Gordon Freeman and Clive Wood, and that the district court wrongly credited contributions the latter made that were too far removed from conception to be significant, a requirement for co-inventorship. U.S. Circuit...

