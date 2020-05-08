Law360's Pro Say: Judge Rakoff Talks COVID And The Courts

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary is adjusting to the challenges of an entirely virtual workplace, and there have already been a fair share of headaches even at the highest levels of the court system. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff joins the Pro Say podcast this week to discuss the many challenges facing the courts in the era of social distancing, ranging from urgent prisoner release requests to the often unwieldy process of holding hearings over the phone. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about...

