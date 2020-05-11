NaviHealth Strikes $4.7M Deal To End Nurses' OT Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Post-acute care health care manager naviHealth has inked an almost $4.7 million deal to end a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal and Pennsylvania state law by not paying nearly 1,200 nurses overtime. A group of former naviHealth employees and the company on Friday asked a Tennessee federal judge for preliminary approval of the $4.69 million settlement that would end their suit brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. The parties said 1,191 people would be able to get a cut of the settlement, which both sides said was fair and reasonable....

