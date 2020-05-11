Philip Morris Gets 'Brexit-Proof' Vaping Device Injunction

Law360, London (May 11, 2020, 7:32 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday granted Philip Morris Products SA an injunction prohibiting a Chinese competitor from putting an alleged "knock off" of its smokeless tobacco-delivery device on the market in the U.K. because of European design protections. As part of his ruling, High Court Judge Anthony Mann granted the tobacco giant's request for default judgment in the case since defendants Shenzhen Shunbao Technology Co. Ltd. had not participated in the proceedings. He also granted Philip Morris' request to extend the intellectual property protections the company currently has for its product under a European Union registered community design so it will...

