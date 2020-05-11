Coty's Beauty Biz Valued At $4.3B In Deal Steered By Skadden

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT) -- KKR has agreed to buy a majority stake in the professional beauty and nail products business of Coty Inc., which was led by Skadden, in a deal valuing the unit at roughly $4.3 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday. The agreement comes as Coty is dealing with a significant decline in sales that the company attributes to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement. Under the terms of the transaction, KKR & Co. will provide an initial investment of $750 million through the purchase of convertible preferred shares, with additional capital coming at a later time. Coty's professional beauty...

