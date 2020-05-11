Justices Weigh Novelty Of Okla. Tribal Reservation Case

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided Monday over whether the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's claims that its eastern Oklahoma reservation still exists and is subject to federal criminal jurisdiction should be handled differently from other reservation boundary cases that have gone tribes' way at the high court. In oral arguments held via teleconference, the justices heard Jimcy McGirt's challenge to his Oklahoma state court convictions for child sexual abuse crimes, based on his claim that the alleged crimes took place within the boundaries of the Creek reservation and the federal government therefore should have conducted his prosecution. Justice Clarence Thomas — who...

