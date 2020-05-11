Unvetted DOI Leaders Should Be Ousted, Groups Say

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility on Monday sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in D.C. federal court, accusing it of unlawfully allowing two men to serve in leadership roles for extended periods of time despite their never having been confirmed by the Senate. The group, joined by Western Watersheds Project, sued the Trump administration for keeping "lower-level deputies in place as the de facto leaders of the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management." The suit comes in response to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt's announcement last week extending the tenure of David Vela, acting deputy director of the NPS,...

