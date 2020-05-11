Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Losing Patience With Security Provider In Union Fight

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to let a security guard service put off having to cough up over $51,000 in attorney fees and costs it was ordered to pay a union for delaying arbitration of an employment dispute involving two officers, saying "the court's patience is burning to the wick."

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden on Friday shot down Preeminent Protective Services Inc.'s motion to stay the court's fee order while it appealed that decision to the D.C. Circuit.  Beyond finding that the company was unlikely to succeed in its appeal, the judge said the court was growing more...

