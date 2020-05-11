Jury Should Weigh If Lawsuit Threat Was A 'Claim,' Firm Says

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania law firm Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC said its former professional liability insurer can't duck its duty to defend because there were questions over whether a letter threatening to sue the firm and its clients was a "claim" triggering coverage, according to filings in federal court Friday. Dodaro Matta opposed Catlin Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings because a May 21, 2019, letter from a jilted investor in an alternative energy company threatening legal action against two of the firm's clients could be interpreted as a claim or potential claim against the firm, which was properly reported to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS