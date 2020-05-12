CIT Turns Away Challenge To Chinese Refrigerant Duties

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected a Chinese producer's challenge to refrigerant tariffs, saying the company should have raised its objections to the government's use of Mexican import data to calculate the duties before it filed suit. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly said Monday that T.T. International Co. Ltd., or TTI, can't sue the U.S. Department of Commerce for selecting Mexico import data over Brazil import figures to calculate a 285.73% duty on Chinese refrigerant imports until the company has exhausted all its options for reaching a resolution with the department. Even though TTI could have challenged Commerce's use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS