Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Dodges Thryv Issue In Apple, Google CBM Appeal

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit handed a partial win to Apple and Google on Monday, affirming a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated three claims in a ContentGuard digital rights management patent, while remaining silent on whether it can consider determinations about eligibility for covered business method review. 

The one-line order summarily affirmed the board's decision on remand that also allowed ContentGuard to amend one of the claims. The ruling came five days after oral arguments in the appeal, where the Federal Circuit panel cast doubt on its authority to review CBM determinations after the U.S. Supreme Court barred most appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!