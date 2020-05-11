Fed. Circ. Dodges Thryv Issue In Apple, Google CBM Appeal

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit handed a partial win to Apple and Google on Monday, affirming a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated three claims in a ContentGuard digital rights management patent, while remaining silent on whether it can consider determinations about eligibility for covered business method review. The one-line order summarily affirmed the board's decision on remand that also allowed ContentGuard to amend one of the claims. The ruling came five days after oral arguments in the appeal, where the Federal Circuit panel cast doubt on its authority to review CBM determinations after the U.S. Supreme Court barred most appeals...

