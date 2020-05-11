Goodwin-Led Biotech Pliant Therapeutics Files $86M IPO

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Venture capital-backed Pliant Therapeutics Inc. on Monday filed an initial public offering estimated to raise $86 million to fund development of fibrosis treatments, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP and underwriter counsel Cooley LLP. South San Francisco-based Pliant did not disclose how many shares it intends to sell or at what price range, which are figures that are normally disclosed as the IPO process moves forward. Pliant is eligible to begin marketing its offering on about May 26, meaning it could price its deal by late May or early June, joining a growing number of biotechnology firms going public. Pliant plans to...

