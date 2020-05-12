Fed. Circ. Upholds Rejection Of Livestreaming Patent App

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was right to reject a patent application for a system for streaming live events that simulates the experience of attending in person, the Federal Circuit has affirmed. In a nonprecedential opinion Monday, the Federal Circuit agreed that Karen Chapman's patent application laid out an invention that was obvious over a combination of prior art. A USPTO examiner had rejected the application, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board likewise found it couldn't be approved. The application described having one or more fixed-position cameras, which capture images from a single perspective. It also allows for users...

