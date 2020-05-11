Zurich Wants Ex-SC Chief Justice Recused In Asbestos Suits

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. on Friday urged the South Carolina Supreme Court to force the state's retired former chief justice to recuse herself from overseeing six asbestos injury actions involving the insurer and its policyholder Covil Corp., saying the judge's rulings in other cases have shown bias against Zurich. In a petition for writ of mandamus, Zurich argued that the South Carolina high court should order the recusal of Judge Jean H. Toal, who served as the Palmetto State's chief justice from 2000 to 2015 and came out of retirement in 2017 to preside over asbestos cases statewide. Judge Toal refused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS