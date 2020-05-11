Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Needn't Dig Up Buried Arguments

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board shouldn't need to "play archaeologist with the record" and be forced to dig into other documents if a party doesn't lay out its full argument in the briefs, the Federal Circuit said Monday in upholding a patent win for Sprint. Because patent holder General Access Solutions actually made its main argument in a 29-page claim chart and not its main brief, the PTAB judges weren't abusing their discretion by disregarding it, the Federal Circuit ruled. The non-precedential decision solidified a win for Sprint, which had succeeded in convincing the board to nix a handful of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS