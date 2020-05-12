SG Says Due Process Challenge To Retroactive IPRs Fails Too

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The federal government is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up the latest petition asking whether inter partes reviews of patents issued before the America Invents Act are constitutional, saying Enzo Life Sciences' due process argument doesn't have any footing. The Federal Circuit never addressed the due process argument Enzo raised to the justices in March, meaning that constitutional argument is forfeited, the solicitor general said Friday. And even if the forfeiture is overlooked, no due process rights were violated because the standards used to see if patents are valid is the same now as before the AIA, the...

