Boat Owners Hit Insurers With £6M Suit Over Corn Cargo

Law360, London (May 21, 2020, 6:28 PM BST) -- The owners of a Greek cargo vessel are claiming $6.2 million from 10 insurers and a shipping company to cover costs that occurred when the boat ran aground off the coast of Brazil in 2017 while carrying 39,000 metric tonnes of corn. PMAX Queen Shipping Ltd. claimed in court documents that were recently made public that Brazilian food supplier Olam Agricola LTDA and its insurers should stump up repair and salvage costs for the vessel after it became stranded off Paranagua. PMAX Queen owned the vessel, which was traveling in August 2017 to a final destination of Iran when it ran aground,...

