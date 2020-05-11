Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Broker Defrauded Investors In Matched Trading, SEC Says

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An unregistered broker worked in several matched trading schemes in which he manipulated the market to dump shares, defrauded elderly investors and pocketed their money, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges in a complaint filed Monday in California federal court.

From at least December 2014 through at least May 2019, Clinton Maurice Tucker worked with shareholders of microcap companies to sell their shares through coordinated trades, according to the SEC.

But he also identified "particularly vulnerable investors" through the matched trading schemes, pitched "fictitious investment opportunities" and kept the investment funds for himself, according to the complaint.

Both schemes were...

