Pa. Therapist's CBD Use Doesn't DQ Her For Unemployment

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A divided Pennsylvania appeals court issued a published decision Monday allowing a former Washington Health System employee to receive unemployment pay after being fired for failing a drug test due to what she said was her use of an over-the-counter CBD product to manage cancer symptoms. The state's Commonwealth Court ruled 2-1 that former WHS occupational therapist Kitty Moriarty's use of the cannabidiol product did not constitute a violation of the health system's drug policies since it did not affect her ability to carry out her work. "[WHS] did not prove that claimant violated its work rule because it presented no...

