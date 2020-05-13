Wash. Court Reboots Med Mal Suit Over Doctor-Patient Affair

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals court has given a patient who had an affair with her primary care doctor another chance to seek damages from his estate, finding the late physician's relationship with her may have amounted to medical malpractice. The court found in a partially published opinion on Monday that case law holding mental health providers liable for sexual relationships with patients can apply to primary care doctors when they provide mental health treatment. The decision reverses a win for the estate of Dr. Bryan Whitemarsh, who died by suicide after patient Monique Messenger broke off an affair with him....

