Suit Over AOL-Verizon Deal Expert's 'Grudge' Survives In Del.

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge said Monday that he would preserve four counts in a $30 million suit by two hedge funds claiming their expert's undisclosed "grudge" undermined their bid for a better AOL share price after a $4.4 billion merger with Verizon in 2015. But U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly put off a final ruling after ordering additional briefing on the viability of a fifth, potentially precedent-setting professional malpractice claim in the case against economist W. Bradford Cornell, whom the hedge funds had retained as an expert witness, and consulting firms San Marino Business Partners LLC and Coherent Economics LLC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS