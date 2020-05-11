Dems Scold WH For Missing Deadline On Forced Labor Panel

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The White House has fallen short on its promise to establish a task force aimed at making sure no goods created with forced labor enter the United States, Democratic lawmakers said Monday in a letter urging the administration to take action. Under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the Trump administration promised — and is bound by law — to form the task force by April 28, according to the Democrats of the House Ways and Means Committee. "We are disturbed by the fact that the April 28 deadline has passed without the fulfillment of your obligation and without any explanation," the lawmakers...

