Class Wants BJ's Sanctioned In Sales Tax Spat

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a class of consumers alleging BJ's illegally overcharges and keeps sales tax on discounted items told a Florida judge Friday that the wholesale club should be barred from asking to compel arbitration of class claims after failing to comply with a court order. In a videoconference hearing, class attorney Victor Diaz told Judge William Thomas that BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.'s counsel should be sanctioned for not following an April 30 case management order that gave the company until May 6 to file a post-class certification motion to compel arbitration. On May 6, instead of a motion, BJ's filed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS