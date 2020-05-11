Amazon Beats Claim It Trafficked In Cuban Property

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday extinguished a Miami man's suit alleging Amazon and a charcoal producer trafficked in property confiscated by Cuba's communist government in violation of the Helms-Burton Act, concluding the law does not allow claims based on ownership obtained through inheritance after its 1996 passage. In a four-page order dismissing and closing Daniel Gonzalez's case, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. found that a restriction in Title III of the Helms-Burton Act that a U.S. national may not bring an action over property confiscated before the law's March 12, 1996, passage, "unless such national acquires an ownership...

