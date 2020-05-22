SEC Actions Point To 'Hyperfocus' On Disclosure Issues

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is clamping down on investment advisers and broker-dealers with wide-ranging initiatives and settlements that highlight a "hyperfocus" on disclosure issues, showing the regulator is determined to improve the ways firms communicate with clients, attorneys say. A batch of recent settlements, including those with Bloomberg Tradebook and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney this month, reveal the agency is trying to send a clear message on the continued importance of accurate disclosures. "The SEC is often — not always — very clever about when and how they release cases with big names, and they are often trying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS