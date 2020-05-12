NFL CBA Curbs Goodell's Power But Won't Stop Court Fights

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The NFL's new labor agreement places some limits on Commissioner Roger Goodell's disciplinary power following a series of legal battles in recent years between the league and its players union, but experts say the fine print of the deal could still land the parties back in court. The new collective bargaining agreement, approved in March, will govern the league for the next decade. It gives players a bump in their share of league revenues while granting the NFL owners' wish to add a 17th regular-season game and two playoff games to increase revenue and exposure for the league. The CBA also...

