IRS Arbitrarily Calculated $1.5M FBAR Penalty, Court Says

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The IRS arbitrarily calculated a penalty of over $1.5 million for a woman who failed to file foreign bank account reports, a California federal court has ruled, but she still must prove her failure to file the FBARs wasn't willful. The Internal Revenue Service used inappropriate data to assess a penalty to Margaret Jones for untimely filing FBARs for 2011 and 2012 for her accounts, the court said. While it granted her motion for summary judgment on that issue, it rejected a separate motion by her and said she will need to establish at trial that she didn't willfully fail to file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS