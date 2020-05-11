Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flynn Fracas Revives Calls By DOJ Alumni For Barr To Resign

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Former employees of the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday renewed calls for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr in the wake of the DOJ's controversial move to dismiss a criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The former DOJ employees wrote an open letter with nearly 2,000 signatures condemning the move to dismiss the case against Flynn, a close ally of President Donald Trump.

The ex-employees described the development as an assault on the rule of law, and said Barr should step down and be formally censured by Congress.

"Our democracy depends on a Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!