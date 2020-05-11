Flynn Fracas Revives Calls By DOJ Alumni For Barr To Resign

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Former employees of the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday renewed calls for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr in the wake of the DOJ's controversial move to dismiss a criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. The former DOJ employees wrote an open letter with nearly 2,000 signatures condemning the move to dismiss the case against Flynn, a close ally of President Donald Trump. The ex-employees described the development as an assault on the rule of law, and said Barr should step down and be formally censured by Congress. "Our democracy depends on a Department of...

