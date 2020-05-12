Franzia Gets TM Suits Over 'Buttery,' 'Jammy' Wine Combined

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has streamlined a trademark fight against Franzia over its use of "buttery" and "jammy" to market its boxed wine by combining two lawsuits involving the same parties to avoid conflicting outcomes. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. signed off on a stipulation to consolidate two lawsuits lodged by JaM Cellars Inc. that allege the use of "Rich & Buttery" and "Bold & Jammy" on Franzia boxes infringed the smaller winemaker's trademark rights. In their stipulation, the parties had expressed concerns that the two cases — filed roughly within a year of each...

