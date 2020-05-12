Power Equipment Security Order Adds Compliance Burdens

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- On May 1, President Donald Trump issued an executive order concerned with securing the U.S. bulk power system, pursuant to his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In the order, he determined that the unrestricted foreign supply of bulk power system electric equipment constitutes an "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," and declared a national emergency with respect to the U.S. bulk power system. In construction, the EO is similar to Executive Order 13873, on securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain, released on May 15,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS