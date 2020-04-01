'Home Rule' Conflicts Likely As NJ Reopens

By Kevin Weber and Michael DeLoreto

Any county or municipal restriction imposed in response to COVID-19 that in any way will or might conflict with any of the provisions of Executive Order No. 107 (2020) [directing residents to stay at home and closing most businesses], or which will or might in any way interfere with or impede its achievement, or the achievement of Administrative Orders issued as authorized by my Executive Orders, is hereby invalidated.[4]

Does the ordinance conflict with state law, either because of conflicting policies or operational effect (that is, does the ordinance forbid what the Legislature has permitted or does the ordinance permit what the Legislature has forbidden)?



Was the state law intended, expressly or impliedly, to be exclusive in the field?



Does the subject matter reflect a need for uniformity? For example, subject matter inherently in need of statewide treatment in terms of jurisdictional power, posing the question of whether the state constitution has prohibited delegation to the municipality of power to enact ordinances in a certain sphere.



Is the state scheme so pervasive or comprehensive that it precludes coexistence of municipal regulation?



Does the ordinance stand as an obstacle to the accomplishment and execution of the full purposes and objectives of the Legislature?[7]

it shall be unlawful for any municipality or other subdivision or any other governmental agency of this state to adopt any rule or regulation or to enforce any such rule or regulation that may be at variance with any such order, rule or regulation established by the Governor. In the event of a dispute on the question of whether or not any such rule or regulation is at variance with an order, rule, or regulation established by the Governor under this act, the determination of the Governor shall control.[10]

