HP Rips Quanta's Reasons For Delaying $439M Award Payout

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. has panned a Quanta Computer subsidiary for offering a litany of reasons for not immediately coughing up a $439 million price-fixing judgment and called on a Houston federal judge to sanction the unit $50,000 a day until it complies. In the latest skirmish between HP and Taiwanese computer storage maker Quanta Storage over the award — which was handed down in January and supposed to have been turned over earlier this month — HP argued Monday that Quanta Storage's justifications for continuing to shirk the judgment fall flat. "Quanta has not turned over any assets and has not turned...

