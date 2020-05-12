Colo. Says Climate Suit Remand Dictated By 4th Circ.

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Exxon shouldn't be able to keep Boulder, Colorado's climate change lawsuit in federal court after the energy giant already lost an attempt to keep a similar fight with Baltimore out of state court, Boulder has argued to the Tenth Circuit. In a reply brief Monday, Boulder pushed back against arguments that the Fourth Circuit outcome shouldn't matter for the Tenth Circuit case. It argued that Exxon was already able to fully litigate the issue and lost, so it shouldn't be allowed to try again. Boulder wants to hold Exxon and Suncor Energy Inc. liable for the city's climate change-related infrastructure spending. Similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS