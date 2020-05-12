Amazon Tells 5th Circ. It's Not Liable In Remote Control Row

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Amazon has told the Fifth Circuit that a lower court erred that the e-commerce giant could be liable under Texas law as a seller of products sold by third parties on its online marketplace, an argument backed Monday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in its appeal in a suit over an allegedly defective remote. Amazon said that the lower court overstepped its authority in finding that Amazon's role in facilitating the sale of a defective remote control makes it liable as the seller of the product under Texas law. The state's high court has drawn a line between the actual...

