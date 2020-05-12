Carillion Pushes KPMG To Hand Over Docs In Negligence Suit

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 5:13 PM BST) -- Collapsed British construction giant Carillion PLC has stepped up its efforts to bring a civil suit against KPMG over misstatements in its accounts, as it urged a judge on Tuesday to sign an order forcing the accounting company to hand over crucial documents on the audits. Carillion, which entered into liquidation in 2018, is mounting a professional negligence claim against KPMG LLP and KPMG Audit PLC for audits carried out on the company's books for 2014, 2015 and 2016. Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC, counsel for Carillion, said at a virtual High Court hearing that KPMG has refused to hand over papers her...

