Watchdog Dodges Legal Bills In £89M Drug Cos. Case

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 2:55 PM BST) -- An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that the antitrust watchdog does not have to pay Pfizer and another drug company legal fees it spent defending an £89.4 million ($110 million) case over medication prices, saying the regulator was carrying out its duties. The Court of Appeal has overturned a decision by a specialist tribunal that forced the Competition and Markets Authority to cover the cost of proceedings over a decision by Pfizer and Flynn Pharma to raise prices on an anti-epilepsy drug. The CMA fined Pfizer and Flynn for breaching antitrust rules, but was forced to reconsider after the Competition Appeal...

