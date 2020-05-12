ResCap Says Lending Tree Must Cough Up $68.5M Judgment

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The successor of Residential Funding Co. LLC urged a Minnesota federal judge to grant it victory in its suit seeking to hold LendingTree accountable for a $68.5 million judgment against LendingTree's now-bankrupt subsidiary, Home Loan Center Inc. In its bid for summary judgment on Monday, ResCap Liquidating Trust argued that plain contractual language makes it clear that LendingTree is responsible for paying the $68.5 million judgment ResCap won against HLC last June for selling the now-defunct Residential Funding defective mortgage loans. "Where a contract unambiguously reflects an express assumption of liability, summary judgment is proper," ResCap said. "Here, the Spin Agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS