Multifamily Fla. Property Lands $71M Refinancing Loan

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Hunt Real Estate Capital said Tuesday it provided a $71.3 million loan to refinance a multifamily property in North Miami Beach, Florida. The loan will refinance the Lazul Apartments, a 356-unit mid-rise apartment community that consists of an eight-story building and an attached eight-level parking garage, the announcement said. The property is currently 89% occupied and has been adding residents since its October 2018 opening, the announcement said. The apartment building is located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and is near Aventura Mall, which is Florida's largest mall, as well as Sunny Isles Beach, the announcement said. The Freddie Mac conventional loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS