Lewis Brisbois-Repped Cancer Biotech Plans $25M IPO

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Oncology biotechnology and machine-learning research group Lantern Pharma Inc. on Tuesday set the price range for its planned $25 million initial public offering, guided by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. Dallas-based Lantern Pharma said in a regulatory filing it plans to offer almost 1.6 million shares at between $15 and $17 each, raising about $25 million at midpoint. The underwriters have a 45-day option to buy an additional 234,000 shares, which would raise roughly $3.7 million, Lantern said. The bulk of the proceeds from the offering will be used to continue clinical trials and research for its primary drug candidates,...

