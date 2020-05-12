Wonder Bread Co. To Pay Distributors $8.3M To End FLSA Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A certified collective and putative class of current and former bread distributors in North Carolina have agreed to end their federal wage and misclassification suit against the maker of Wonder Bread in exchange for $8.3 million, according to a preliminary settlement agreement filed Tuesday. Parent company Flowers Foods Inc. — the maker of Wonder Bread, Tastykake and other brands of baked goods — its subsidiary Franklin Baking Co. LLC and the distributors jointly asked the court to preliminarily approve the deal. The distributors had already scored a collective certification under the Fair Labor Standards Act and had a pending bid for...

