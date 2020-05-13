Monsanto Can't KO Former Worker's Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Monsanto will have to face a former employee's gender bias suit claiming men were given preferential treatment and that she was fired when she complained, after a federal magistrate judge found all administrative remedies against the company have been "exhausted." U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale on Tuesday ruled that Letawnya Filiatrault can pursue her claims against Monsanto Co. under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and under Idaho common law. While Judge Dale dismissed Monsanto's new owner Bayer from the suit, she rejected Monsanto's argument that Filiatrault's charge filed with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs was still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS