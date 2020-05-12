Gorsuch Set To Swing Tribal Boundary Case, If Liberals Stick

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Justice Neil Gorsuch showed signs that he could provide a pivotal vote in favor of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's claims to still have a reservation during U.S. Supreme Court arguments this week, but only if some of the court's more liberal justices aren't swayed away from the tribe's position by concerns about Oklahoma losing criminal jurisdiction in the eastern part of the state. Justice Gorsuch has been expected to be the swing vote for a divided court in Jimcy McGirt's challenge to his Oklahoma state court convictions for child sexual abuse, based on McGirt's claim that the alleged crimes took place...

