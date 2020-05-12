Ag Fund's Ex-CEO Loses Most Of Document Bid In Chancery

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor on Tuesday mostly rejected a bid by the former CEO of an agricultural commodity exchange-traded fund for various company books and records after his ouster, which he asserted came after he raised concerns about another executive. In a 28-page memorandum opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard rejected most of Dale Riker's bid for Teucrium Trading LLC's records, ruling the company's former CEO "failed to establish an entitlement to receive any further documents in response to his broadly worded demand except for a few specific items enumerated herein relevant to valuing his interest in Teucrium." The brunt of Riker's bid...

