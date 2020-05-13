Truffle Tree Scammer Told To Pay Govt's Legal Costs

Law360, London (May 13, 2020, 2:25 PM BST) -- A judge has ordered the businessman behind a £9 million ($11 million) truffle tree investment scam to pay the costs of the legal battle that shut his businesses down, after he was found to have defended the scheme despite knowing it was fraudulent. Judge Sally Barber has ordered George Frost to cough up for the government's legal fees from 2018, when the Secretary of State for Business successfully petitioned for five companies to be wound up in the public interest. Frost was found by Judge Barber in December 2018 to be the architect of a scheme that encouraged investors to put...

