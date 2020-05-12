Maine Drops Pot License Residency Rule Amid Lawsuit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Maine cannabis regulators will stop enforcing a residency requirement for recreational marijuana licenses after the state's attorney general conceded in federal court that the law was unlikely to survive a constitutional challenge. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy dropped the four-year residency requirement included in the state's legalization law on Monday, the same day the Maine Attorney General's Office said it would no longer defend a lawsuit brought by a pair of companies including the state's largest medical dispensary operator. "The Maine Marijuana Legalization Act's residency requirement is subject to significant constitutional challenges and is not likely to withstand such challenges,"...

